Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Rehab schedule clarified
Manager Craig Counsell said Nelson (shoulder) will not appear in a minor-league game next week like originally reported, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
It was reported that Nelson would appear in a minor-league game next week, but that report did not end up being entirely accurate, and Nelson will not be ready to begin an official rehab assignment for a while longer. He is scheduled pitch in simulated games in extended spring training in the near future, though, so a rehab assignment may not be too far off.
