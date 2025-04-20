Henderson (1-0) earned a win after he pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in Sunday's 14-1 victory over the Athletics.
Henderson was nothing short of spectacular in his major-league debut, tossing four scoreless frames to begin his outing. The only blemish on his line came in the top of the fifth inning, when he surrendered a one-out solo home run to Seth Brown. Henderson will likely return to Triple-A Nashville in the near future, but Sunday's performance will certainly lead to another chance with the Brewers down the road this season.
