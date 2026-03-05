Henderson allowed one earned run over 3.0 innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Cubs. He gave up two hits, struck out a batter and walked none.

Henderson tossed a scoreless inning in a spring game over a week ago, and he upped both the innings and the pitches Thursday. Henderson made five starts for the Brewers last season and put up a sterling 1.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB over 25.1 innings, and that has helped put him in position to break camp with a spot in Milwaukee's rotation for the first time.