Henderson did not factor into the decision in Sunday's win over the Nationals, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Henderson was impressive overall Sunday, blanking Washington through his first four innings, though the Brewers would pull the right-hander after he gave up a run on back-to-back hits in the fifth. Henderson has been excellent in his brief time in the majors this season, posting a 1.78 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 25.1 innings. He should remain in the rotation for at least a couple more turns with Jacob Misiorowski (lower leg) landing on the IL. Henderson's currently in line to face the Reds on the road in his next outing.