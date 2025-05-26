The Brewers optioned Henderson to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Henderson has gotten off to a brilliant start to his MLB career, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 21 innings across his first four starts. However, he just pitched Sunday, and the Brewers have decided they are in immediate need of length in the bullpen heading into this week's series against the Red Sox. DL Hall (lat) was activated from the 60-day injured list to take Henderson's spot on the active roster.