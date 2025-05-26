The Brewers optioned Henderson to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
Henderson has gotten off to a brilliant start to his MLB career, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 21 innings across his first four starts. However, he just pitched Sunday, and the Brewers have decided they are in immediate need of length in the bullpen heading into this week's series against the Red Sox. DL Hall (lat) was activated from the 60-day injured list to take Henderson's spot on the active roster.
More News
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Strong showing in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Three-start win streak•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Will stay in majors for now•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Starting Wednesday for big club•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Could draw start Wednesday•