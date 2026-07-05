Brewers' Logan Henderson: Next outing to be in majors

Henderson (back) will be activated from the IL to make his next start for the Brewers, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Henderson last pitched for Milwaukee on May 22 and subsequently landed on the IL due to a back strain. He's since made two minor-league rehab starts, tossing a combined 6.2 innings, during which he's allowed two runs while posting an 11:2 K:BB. Henderson is now slated to return to the Brewers' rotation, and his return start is likely to come next week during Milwaukee's series against St. Louis.