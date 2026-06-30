Brewers' Logan Henderson: Next rehab start set

Henderson (back) will make his next minor-league rehab start Friday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

It'll be the second outing of Henderson's rehab assignment after he struck out seven while throwing 50 pitches over three scoreless frames with Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. Manager Pat Murphy said Monday that the right-hander is expected to come off the injured list prior to the All-Star break, which lines up Friday's outing to be his final rehab start before rejoining Milwaukee's rotation.