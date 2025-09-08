The Brewers announced Wednesday that Henderson (elbow) has resumed playing catch out to 90 feet, MLB.com reports.

After being placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 8 due to a right flexor tendon strain before being shifted to the 60-day IL a few weeks later, Henderson won't be eligible to return before the end of the regular season. However, the Brewers are leaving the door open for Henderson to be activated at some point during the postseason, though a return would be contingent on him avoiding any setbacks during the ramp-up process. Even if his throwing program proceeds smoothly, Henderson likely won't be able to get stretched out enough to handle a starting role in October, so the Brewers would presumably have him prepare for a multi-inning relief gig.