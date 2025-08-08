Henderson is slated to start Saturday's game against the Mets at American Family Field.

Henderson will make his second straight turn through the rotation after he was called up from Triple-A Nashville last weekend to start in place of the injured Jacob Misiorowski (tibia). The rookie right-hander ended up taking a no-decision in the Brewers' win over the Nationals this past Sunday, covering 4.1 innings in his return to the big leagues while striking out four and allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks. The Brewers seem optimistic that Misiorowski will be on track to return from the IL around the time he's first eligible Aug. 15, so Henderson may not be in line for additional starts beyond this Saturday.