Brewers' Logan Henderson: Strikes out nine in win

Henderson (4-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out nine.

There was some concern for Henderson after he dealt with forearm cramping in his last outing against Miami, though the right-hander certainly seemed fine Wednesday as he logged a season-high nine strikeouts in a winning effort. In three starts since returning from the IL, Henderson has given up six runs over 15.1 innings on just six hits and one walk while striking out 17. He'll carry a 3.05 ERA and 0.94 WHIP into his next outing, tentatively scheduled to come next week in San Francisco.