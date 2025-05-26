Henderson did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out six.

The rookie right-hander surrendered a solo homer to Oneil Cruz but otherwise scattered four singles and two walks. Henderson exited with a 3-1 lead but missed out on his fourth straight victory as the Brewers bullpen promptly squandered the advantage. Still, the 23-year-old has been nearly flawless in his first four MLB starts with a 1.71 ERA 0.95 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB across 21 innings. Henderson will have a tough task for his next turn through the rotation, however, as he lines up for a road matchup with the Phillies.