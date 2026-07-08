Brewers' Robert Gasser: Bound for minors after spot start

The Brewers optioned Gasser to their rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Wednesday.

Gasser will be moved off the active roster after he was called up to serve as the Brewers' 27th man in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals. The southpaw started the second game of the twin bill, improving to 2-3 over his eight appearances on the season with Milwaukee after recording four strikeouts and limiting the Cardinals to two runs on four hits and one walk across a career-high 7.2 innings in the Brewers' 10-2 win. Though he's delivered sterling ratios over his last four starts with Milwaukee (2.52 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB in 25 innings), Gasser may have to wait a while for another opportunity in the big-league rotation. The Brewers recently lost Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) to the injured list, but Logan Henderson (back) will be reinstated from the IL on Thursday to bring the rotation back to five men.