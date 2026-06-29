Brewers' Robert Gasser: Re-entering rotation Monday

Gasser is slated to start Monday's game against the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After Brandon Woodruff was reinstated from the injured list last Monday, the Brewers kept a five-man rotation intact by shifting Gasser to the bullpen. The 27-year-old lefty wasn't needed in relief during the team's series with the Cubs over the weekend, and he'll now step back into a starting role after manager Pat Murphy previously told Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the Brewers would shift to a six-man rotation through the All-Star break while Milwaukee closes its first-half schedule with 18 games in 17 days. Gasser -- who has submitted a 3.74 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB in 21.2 innings over his last four outings -- looks like an intriguing short-term pickup, particularly in leagues with weekly lineups. He'll tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second appearance expected to come next Sunday in Arizona.