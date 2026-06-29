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Brewers' Robert Gasser: Re-entering rotation Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gasser is slated to start Monday's game against the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After Brandon Woodruff was reinstated from the injured list last Monday, the Brewers kept a five-man rotation intact by shifting Gasser to the bullpen. The 27-year-old lefty wasn't needed in relief during the team's series with the Cubs over the weekend, and he'll now step back into a starting role after manager Pat Murphy previously told Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the Brewers would shift to a six-man rotation through the All-Star break while Milwaukee closes its first-half schedule with 18 games in 17 days. Gasser -- who has submitted a 3.74 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB in 21.2 innings over his last four outings -- looks like an intriguing short-term pickup, particularly in leagues with weekly lineups. He'll tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second appearance expected to come next Sunday in Arizona.

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