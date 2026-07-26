Brewers' Robert Gasser: Records quality start in victory

Gasser (3-4) notched the win over Colorado on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Gasser threw an efficient 51 of 77 pitches for strikes to complete six frames for just the third time through 11 outings this season. The left-hander surrendered just one extra-base hit and didn't issue a free pass for his third consecutive appearance. Gasser has looked good in his two starts since the All-Star break, allowing three runs across 11 innings with a 9:0 K:BB. Though Kyle Harrison (elbow) is reportedly nearing a rehab assignment, Gasser could challenge Brandon Sproat or Shane Drohan to remain in the rotation if he continues to pitch well.