Gasser allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, two walks and three hit batsmen while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Sunday.

Gasser made his fist big-league start of the season, but it wasn't a particularly good showing. He's now plunked eight batters over eight big-league appearances in his career. Prior to his call-up, he posted a 3.74 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings over six starts with Triple-A Nashville. The strikeout potential is there, but he still has control issues to work through as he builds up in his first full season following Tommy John surgery in June of 2024.