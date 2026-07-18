Brewers' Robert Gasser: Stay in rotation extended

Gasser is slated to start Sunday's game against the Marlins in Milwaukee.

After turning in a 2.52 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over a four-start stretch with the big club, Gasser was recalled from Triple-A Nashville last weekend ahead of the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break. The 27-year-old lefty was unable to keep the momentum going, as he was lit up by the Pirates for seven earned runs on eight hits and no walks across three innings. Despite the rough performance to finish out the second half, Gasser will maintain his spot in the rotation coming out of the All-Star break while Milwaukee awaits the return of Kyle Harrison (elbow) from the injured list.