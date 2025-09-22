Gasser (0-1) allowed two runs on one hit and two walks over three innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against St. Louis.

Gasser threw a pair of scoreless frames before serving up a two-run shot to Ivan Herrera in the third inning. It was Gasser's first MLB appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2024. He posted an impressive 2.57 ERA over 28 MLB innings last season before the injury. This year, he produced a 2.37 ERA through 38 innings while rehabbing across multiple minor-league levels. It's unclear how the Brewers plan to use Gasser down the stretch or in the postseason.