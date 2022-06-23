Wainwright allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings Wednesday versus the Brewers. He did not factor in the decision.

This was just the second time all year Wainwright's failed to complete five innings, and both of those games were against the Brewers. He was responsible for solo home runs by Rowdy Tellez and Andrew McCutchen in this contest, as well as both runs in the Brewers' fifth-inning rally. The poor start saw Wainwright's ERA tick up to 3.32 with a 1.26 WHIP and 67:25 K:BB across 84 innings overall. He's projected for a more favorable home start versus the Marlins next week.