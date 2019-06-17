Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Closing in on return

Wainwright (hamstring) threw a successful bullpen session Monday and could return to the rotation either Thursday against the Marlins or Friday against the Angels, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Wainwright suffered a left hamstring strain June 9, but he's made impressive progress since and should be activated from the injured list later in the week. Either Daniel Ponce de Leon or Michael Wacha could be headed to the bullpen upon Wainwright's return.