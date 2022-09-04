Wainwright (10-9) earned the win during Saturday's 8-4 victory over the Cubs, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts in five innings.

Wainwright got off to a rocky start by surrendering three runs on four hits in the first inning. St. Louis responded with eight consecutive runs to put the 41-year-old in line for double-digit wins for the 12th time in his career. The veteran fired 52 of 82 pitches for strikes but induced only five whiffs, and the four earned runs snapped a four-start streak of surrendering two runs or fewer. Additionally, the two strikeouts match Wainwright's second-lowest total of the season, though he still possesses a decent 7.1 K/9. Wainwright carries a 3.21 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled for midweek versus the Nationals.