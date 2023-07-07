Wainwright had an injection in his right shoulder Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Wainwright will be shut down for the next few days to see how his shoulder responds to the injection. It's unclear how the injection impacts his recovery timeline, but Wainwright is likely still looking at a lengthy IL stint.
