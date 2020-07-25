Wainwright (1-0) earned the win Saturday versus the Pirates after allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings.
The veteran right-hander finished with 83 pitches and typically would continue into the seventh frame, but it's no surprise manager Mike Shildt remained cautious in his first start after a short summer camp. Wainwright's second outing of the season is scheduled for next Saturday at Milwaukee.
