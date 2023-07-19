Wainwright (shoulder) expressed optimism following a bullpen session Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wainwright received two cortisone injections in his shoulder and back after landing on the injured list earlier this month with a right shoulder strain. He's felt dramatically better since then, including Tuesday during his first mound work since the injury. "I'd like to go ahead and pitch tomorrow after I felt the way I felt today," Wainwright said. The 41-year-old will throw a live batting practice session early next week which he hopes will be used in place of a rehab start. A return in late July or early August is looking probable.