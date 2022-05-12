Wainwright (illness) rejoined the Cardinals on Thursday and completed a bullpen session, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wainwright remains on the COVID-19 injured list nearly a week after testing positive for the virus, but he's now cleared all protocols after isolating from the team. The Cardinals haven't yet announced a starter for Sunday's series finale against the Giants, but the right-hander looks on track to start that game, provided he feels fine coming out of Thursday's throwing session. It's possible that Wainwright faces more limitations with his pitch count Sunday than usual, however.
