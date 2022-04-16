Wainwright will start Tuesday's series opener in Miami, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright initially lined up to start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, but he'll instead start on normal rest a day earlier. The right-hander took the loss Thursday against the Brewers when he allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven in 4.1 innings.
