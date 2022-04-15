Wainwright (1-1) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers.

Wainwright allowed at least one earned run in each of the first three innings, though only one came off of a home run. However, he was tagged for three additional extra-base hits, including two doubles and a triple. Despite the damage, Wainwright racked up seven strikeouts, overcoming the fact that he induced only five swinging strikes across 86 total pitches. He's currently projected to make his third start of the season Wednesday at Miami.