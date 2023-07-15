Wainwright (shoulder) will begin throwing off a mound Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After receiving multiple injections in his right shoulder, Wainwright is now set to begin working toward a return. Manager Oliver Marmol said the goal is for Wainwright to return as a starter, so he will likely require multiple rehab starts in the minors down the line in order to build his arm back up. The veteran righty holds a 7.66 ERA and 1.99 WHIP across 51.2 innings over 11 starts this season.