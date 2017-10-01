Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: To undergo elbow scope
Wainwright will undergo a scope procedure on his right elbow Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports.
Wainwright was bothered by an elbow ailment late in the season and will undergo a minor procedure to trim out some of the cartilage in his injured elbow. The surgery carries with it a six-week recovery time, David Wilhelm of the Belleville News-Democrat reports, but the veteran hurler will have plenty of time to mend prior to next season's spring training.
