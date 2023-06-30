Manager Oliver Marmol said that Wainwright will make his next scheduled start, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright was crushed for six earned runs across only 1.2 innings Thursday against the Astros to take his third loss of the season. That follows an outing in the London Series against the Cubs during which he allowed seven earned runs across three frames. Despite those significant struggles, it appears that the Cardinals will stick with Wainwright as a regular member of the rotation. He's currently projected to take the mound Tuesday at Miami.