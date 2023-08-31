Pallante (4-1) allowed a hit in a scoreless inning and earned the win Wednesday over the Padres.

Pallante erased the hit with a double play, keeping the Cardinals within a run of the Padres in the ninth inning. Tommy Edman then delivered a walk-off two-run home run. This was just the fifth scoreless outing in 12 appearances in August for Pallante, who has still held onto a somewhat high-leverage role despite his lackluster recent performance. The right-hander has a 5.13 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 39:24 K:BB with 11 holds and five blown saves over 54.1 innings this season. With Ryan Helsley (forearm) nearing a return, Pallante could soon find himself in more of a middle-relief role.