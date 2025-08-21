Pallante (6-11) took the loss against the Marlins on Wednesday, surrendering five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings.

Pallante was tagged for at least one run in four of the six frames he worked and was lifted immediately after serving up a homer to Maximo Acosta in the sixth. It marked the sixth time in his last eight outings that the right-hander has allowed at least four earned runs, a stretch in which he's posted a 7.71 ERA and a 29:16 K:BB across 39.2 innings. Amid the recent struggles, Pallante will look to regain some stability in his next scheduled turn against the Pirates.