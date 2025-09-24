Pallante allowed five runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants.

This was Pallante's shortest outing since his 1.2-inning appearance against the Cubs on Aug. 9, though he has had plenty of struggles in that span. The right-hander was able to avoid a loss for just the second time in his last 10 starts as the Cardinals rallied for a comeback in the late innings. Pallante is now at a 5.31 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 111:62 K:BB through 162.2 innings over 31 starts this season, and he is not projected to make another appearance in 2025.