Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Stumbles in final first-half start

Pallante (10-6) took the loss against Milwaukee on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters over five innings.

Pallante entered Thursday with a 2.68 ERA and five wins over his previous six starts, but it was pretty clear early in the outing that he wasn't going to be able to continue that roll. Milwaukee tagged him for two runs on three singles in the second inning, then struck for four runs in the third, with the big blow being a Jake Bauers three-run homer. Pallante didn't give up any more runs after that long ball, but the damage was more than enough to send him to defeat. It's been a decent first half for the right-hander despite Thursday's loss; he already has a career-high 10 victories to go along with a 3.96 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 72:29 K:BB over 100 innings spanning 18 starts.