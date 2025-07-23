Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Will have schedule adjusted
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals plan to adjust Pallante's pitching schedule following Wednesday's start in Colorado, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pallante is currently sitting at 105 innings, which puts him on pace to easily exceed last year's career-high 137.2 frames. It's not clear exactly how Pallante's schedule will be adjusted, but it could involve skipping a start. The right-hander is tentatively lined up to face the Marlins at home next week.
