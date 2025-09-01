The Cubs plan to use Civale out of the bullpen after claiming him off waivers from the White Sox on Sunday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Civale was reluctant to pitch out of the bullpen for Milwaukee before he was traded to the White Sox on June 13, but he'll have to settle for a relief role as he moves on to his third team of the season. The veteran righty had a stretch of three straight scoreless outings coming out of the All-Star break, but he otherwise turned in an unremarkable 13-start run with the White Sox, logging a 5.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB in 67 innings. The Cubs will likely keep Civale stretched out in a long-relief role in the event that a spot in the rotation opens up in September, but for now, the team appears set to proceed with Colin Rea and Javier Assad as its back-end starters until Jameson Taillon (groin) and/or Michael Soroka (shoulder) return from the injured list.