Civale allowed a hit and no walks while striking out four over three scoreless innings Monday against Atlanta.

Civale impressed in his Cubs debut, tossing three scoreless innings to help set the stage for a comeback win. The right-hander was claimed off waivers from the White Sox on Sunday after logging a 5.26 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 89 innings (18 starts) between Chicago and Milwaukee. Though he's worked as a starter in his career, the Cubs plan to use him out of the bullpen down the stretch.