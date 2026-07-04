Cubs' David Peterson: Folds against Cards

Peterson (4-7) took the loss Friday as the Cubs got routed 17-1 by the Cubs, surrendering 10 runs on nine hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

After an effective debut for Chicago on June 27 in a win over Milwaukee, Peterson crashed back down to earth in a hurry. The 10 runs allowed were a career worst for the southpaw, who got chased after 91 pitches (58 strikes) as St. Louis put multiple runs on the board in five straight innings beginning in the second frame. The Cubs' injury woes in the rotation could force them to give Peterson another start, but with Jameson Taillon (hamstring) beginning a rehab assignment this weekend, he likely can't afford another poor outing if he wants to keep his spot. Peterson will carry a 6.75 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 68:33 K:BB through 77.1 innings split between the Cubs and Mets into his next trip to the mound, which is currently set to come on the road next week in Baltimore.