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Cubs' David Peterson: Strikes out eight in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Peterson did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-2 win against the Yankees, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Despite posting a quality start and tying a season high with eight punchouts, Peterson departed in line for the loss after allowing a solo homer in the seventh inning. The southpaw has been excellent to open the second half, yielding just three earned runs over three outings with a solid 15:3 K:BB in that span. He'll carry a 5.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 85:40 K:BB across 101 innings with the Mets and Cubs into a home matchup with the Blue Jays next week.

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