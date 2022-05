Robertson was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

In addition to not specifying why Robertson was out, the Cubs also didn't specify which injured list he'd landed on, which fits the pattern teams have used when a player lands on the COVID-19 injured list. It's unclear whether or not Robertson has tested positive for the virus himself. Rowan Wick and Mychal Givens look like the top option for saves in his absence.