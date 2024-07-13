Wesneski (3-6) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, surrendering 11 runs (four earned) on 10 hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander's own errors during a nightmarish nine-run first inning prevented more damage to his ERA, but it was still a poor outing for Wesneski at the worst possible time, as it put extra pressure on the Cubs' bullpen ahead of the nightcap. In four starts since rejoining the rotation in late June, he's posted a 5.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB in 19.1 innings while serving up five homers, including a three-run blast by Alec Burleson on Saturday.