Wesneski allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Wesneski got through three innings with little trouble, but he gave up a solo home run to Shohei Ohtani in the fourth. Things got worse as Wesneski hit a batter and released a wild pitch in the fifth, and Brandon Hughes couldn't clean up the mess without surrendering the lead. Wesneski was initially set to pitch as a reliever following a two-week stint with Triple-A Iowa, but he'll likely be in the rotation for as long as Justin Steele (forearm) is out. Wesneski has a 4.72 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB over 47.2 innings through 10 outings (nine starts). He's tentatively lined up for a road start in San Francisco over the weekend.