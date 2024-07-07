Wesneski (3-5) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over 6.1 innings, earning the win Sunday over the Angels.

Wesneski had allowed eight runs over nine innings across his previous two starts, but he took advantage of a favorable matchup Sunday to earn his first win since April 25. The right-hander is now at a 3.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB through 56.1 innings over 23 appearances (six starts). Wesneski is likely to remain in the rotation as the Cubs continue to navigate a rough stretch of injuries, and he's tentatively projected for a road start in St. Louis his next time out.