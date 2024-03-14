Wesneski tossed three scoreless innings in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Guardians. He allowed two hits and struck out three.

Wesneski started his spring slate allowing seven runs over three innings in his first two appearances. However, in two outings since then, the righty has allowed just one run across six innings. Wesneski is battling for a spot in the rotation, and with Jameson Taillon (back) possibly set to miss some time early in the season, the former may be able to climb up the depth chart temporarily.