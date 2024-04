The Cubs will recall Wesneski from Triple-A Iowa prior to Tuesday's game versus the Astros, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

He'll join Matt Mervis in being added to the big-league roster. There's no word at this point what the corresponding moves will be, but Wesneski can't be recalled unless he's replacing an injured player. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings in an extended relief outing last week in Arizona, picking up a win in the process.