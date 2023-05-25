Hendricks (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list Thursday prior to his scheduled start against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hendricks' start Thursday will mark his first appearance since straining his shoulder in July. He put up a 5.75 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across his five rehab starts but was solid in his last three times out, so that momentum could carry over into his 2023 debut.