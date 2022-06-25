Hendricks (3-6) allowed just five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 7.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Cardinals.

This was the third time this year Hendricks has completed at least seven innings without allowing a run. He was able to make Nico Hoerner's two-run home run in the second inning stand as all the Cubs needed in the victory. Hendricks still has a lackluster 4.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 55:21 K:BB through 75.1 innings in 14 starts. The 32-year-old hasn't been able to sustain success over more than a couple of outings at a time, but he's in line for a decent home matchup next week versus the Reds.