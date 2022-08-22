Hendricks disclosed Monday that he's recovering from a capsular tear in his right shoulder and won't return from the 15-day injured this season, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hendricks wasn't believed to be dealing with any structural damage in his shoulder after being diagnosed with a strain in early July, but he apparently did suffer a tear that "stems from a chronic issue, rather than happening on one pitch," according to Montemurro. The veteran right-hander isn't expected to need surgery to recover from the injury, and he will report to the Cubs' spring training facility in Arizona to get in some strengthening work in over the next 2-to-4 weeks. Since his focus at this stage is getting healthy for spring training, the non-contending Cubs won't push him to make a late-season return from the IL.