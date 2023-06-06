Hendricks (0-2) took the loss against San Diego on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

In Hendricks' third start of the campaign, he was able to go a season-high six innings, though he also yielded a season-high four earned runs. The veteran was efficient enough in throwing 54 of 84 pitches for a strike and issuing no free passes, but he also missed very few bats, notching just six swinging strikes. Hendricks has been so-so with a 4.70 ERA and 1.50 ERA through 15.1 innings thus far. His lack of strikeouts has long been a weight on his fantasy value, and that's not likely to change in his age-33 campaign.