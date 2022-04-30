Hendricks (1-2) took the loss Friday, surrendering six runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.1 innings as the Cubs got routed 11-1 by the Brewers. He struck out two.

Six of the seven hits off the veteran right-hander went for extra bases, but he was far from the only offender on the Cubs and the Brewers slugged six homers in all on the night. Hendricks had served up only one long ball in his first four starts of the season, but Friday's performance looked more like the hurler who got taken deep 31 times in 181 innings in 2021. Hendricks will carry a 5.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and uncharacteristic 10.0 percent walk rate into his next outing.