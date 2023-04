Hendricks (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Thursday followed by a three-inning outing in extended spring training Saturday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Hendricks continues to ramp up in his return and has reportedly felt good as he returns to full strength. He is now working on building up his stamina, and he could begin a rehab assignment following Saturday's outing. Assuming the next steps go well, a mid-May return appears realistic.